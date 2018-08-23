Vivint Solar has secured the Florida Public Service Commission’s approval for its solar lease product proposal, which allows homeowners in the state to install solar panels from the company for no money down and get guaranteed solar production.

Solar leases from Vivint Solar will be immediately available in the St. Petersburg and Orlando areas. New Vivint Solar customers in other markets in Florida may also have the option to qualify for a solar lease.

Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater said: “We appreciate the commission for clarifying its position and removing any stumbling blocks to the expansion of customer choice for solar power in Florida.

“Our solar lease product allows many more customers to benefit from clean, renewable energy, and we are excited that our new Sunshine State customers can adopt solar at zero down for the first time.”

Under a lease agreement, Vivint Solar designs and installs a solar energy system for no upfront cost. The company provides clean, efficient energy from the abundant Florida sunshine to customers, who pay a fixed monthly amount, which provides most customers with overall energy cost savings compared to their local utility.

On average, Vivint Solar customers across the United States save up to 20 percent with Vivint Solar’s leases relative to their current utility rates.

Vivint Solar takes care of all necessary permitting and paperwork and customers have no maintenance responsibility for the system.

Vivint Solar expanded into Florida in 2016. The availability of leases provides more flexible options to go solar for Florida homeowners, who can also purchase a system from Vivint Solar outright or finance the purchase with monthly payments through one of the institutions Vivint Solar has relationships with, or through their preferred lender.

