Vivid Technology has announced a commercial partnership with Woodside Petroleum to jointly develop an Industry 4.0 smart lighting solution for a major natural gas liquification process.

This opportunity was developed out of Woodside’s Plant of The Future sponsored initiatives, which brought world leading industrial companies together to share experience, know-how and challenges in creating a “Plant of The Future” vision. Woodside and Vivid Technology have agreed to collaboratively work to advance hazardous-area approvable IoT enabled technologies through distributed sensor and lighting technology.

The project will see Vivid Technology leverage its industry knowledge, IP and expertise to further develop its MATRIXX smart LED lighting system as a retrofit solution for Hazardous Area compliant lighting systems, with similar efficiency capabilities while meeting stringent industrial safety requirements. Woodside’s funding contribution to the project, will provide them access to the new technology which will significantly improve energy efficiency, reliability and energy cost savings while also transforming Woodside’s LNG plants into digitally enabled sites.

This opportunity continues to validate Vivid Technology’s capabilities in developing new world leading technologies, with large innovative companies to develop, design and build ground-breaking solutions, using our highly versatile system across a range of unique, highly-specialised production settings, further strengthening Vivid Technology’s growing sales pipeline.

Vivid Technology’s managing director Sam Marks noted: “This major strategic collaboration with Woodside illustrates Vivid Technology’s growing profile among industry-leading companies around the company’s worldclass technology and commercial expertise.

“This project will provide us with another excellent blue-chip customer and differentiated offering, supporting our business development efforts across the oil and gas industry, while further validating our ability to meet critical sector-specific requirements.”

Source: Company Press Release