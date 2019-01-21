Vikram Solar has commissioned two 10MW solar projects for West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL).

The plants are located at Patni, near Kharagpur and at Lalgarh, near Midnapore, West Bengal.

The Solar PV Power Plant at Patni deployed Vikram Solar’s high efficiency Eldora 4BB series 60 cell modules, while Solar PV Power Plant at Lalgarh was consisted of Eldora 5BB series 60 cell modules, ranging from 265 Wp to 270 Wp. Both plants are expected to generate 1.55 MU/MW energy annually.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, COO- EPC, Vikram Solar, shared on the occasion, “We are happy to commission 2 prestigious Solar EPC Projects for West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL). Having extensive experience in installing solar plants at various topographies, we were able to offer good results to WBSEDCL.

“The successful commissioning of these projects reaffirms our superior performance and quality standards in the execution of solar power development. We congratulate WBSEDCL for their success in taking another step towards green energy transition and we hope to be with them along the way in future endeavours as well.”

Source: Company Press Release