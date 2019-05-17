Danish wind turbinesmanufacturer Vestas has secured a 228MW order from PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for the 250MW Ekola Flats wind project, located in Wyoming.

Vestas said that the order has been placed for the supply of 228MW of V136-4.2MW, operating in 4.3MW power optimized mode.

PacifiCorp is implementing the Energy Vision 2020 initiative, a $3.1bn investment to expand wind power and the Ekola Flats wind project is part of its initiative.

Under the initiative, PacifiCorp intends to expand the wind power through repowering existing projects, adding 1,150MW of new wind resources by the end of 2020, and building a 225km transmission line segment in Wyoming to enable wind generation.

In addition, both the companies have previously partnered on repowering the Marengo and Marengo II wind projects in Washington, upgrading the site’s existing V80-1.8 MW turbines with V100-2.0 MW turbines.

Vestas US and Canada sales and service division president Chris Brown said: “We’re pleased PacifiCorp has again selected our 4 MW platform for the Ekola Flats projects. The V136-4.2 MW, operating in 4.3 MW power optimised mode is well suited to capture the maximum available wind resource at Ekola Flats, and ensure low-cost, reliable wind energy benefits PacifiCorp’s customers and communities”.

The order also includes supply and commissioning of the turbines along with a 12 year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, to ensure optimized performance of the project.

Vestas is expected to start the delivery of turbines in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2020.

Recently, Vestas has received an order from PacifiCorp to provide 459MW of V136-4.2 MW, operating in 4.3 MW power optimized mode, for the TB Flats I and II projects, as part of the Energy Vision 2020.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2020, and the commissioning is expected in the last quarter of 2020.

Under order, Vestas would supply and commission the wind turbines, along with executing a 12 year AOM 4000 service agreement, to ensure optimized performance for the project.