Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order for 216 MW of V100-2.0 MW turbine components, excluding towers, from PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Under the contract, Vestas will repower the Marengo wind project, which was commissioned in 2007 and Marengo II wind project, commissioned in 2008, both located in Washington.

PacifiCorp’s Pacific Power president and CEO Stefan Bird said: “Repowering is key component of our plans to cost-effectively expand the amount of renewable energy serving customers.

“Vestas remains a valued partner as the company accelerates our transition to a clean energy future.”

Vestas stated that repowering existing and aging wind projects with new wind energy solutions is expected to increase in the coming years, as repowering can offer substantial returns from increased annual energy production and reduced operating costs.

Separately, Vestas has secured an order from Electricity National Company (ENDE), a Bolivian state-owned company managing electric energy generation, transmission and distribution in the country.

The turbine order totalling 108MW is for three wind parks San Julián, Warnes, and El Dorado, all located in the municipalities of Cocota, Warnes and Cabezas in Santa Cruz, central Bolivia, with capacities of 40MW, 14MW and 54MW respectively.

ENDE Minister of Energy Engineer Rafael Alarcon said: “The execution of this project together with an experienced partner like Vestas responds to the government’s aim to implement a more sustainable, clean and environmentally committed energy mix in the country.

“As of today, only thermoelectric energy is generated in the Santa Cruz department, so these three wind farms implementation will be transcendental to reduce CO2 emissions and to improve the environmental quality.”

The company has also received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 48MW Guzmancitos wind park to be located in the Puerto Plata region, in the Dominican Republic. It will supply and install 16 of its V136-3.45MW turbines delivered in 3.0MW Load Optimised Mode.