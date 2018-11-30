Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order to supply turbines for a 220MW wind farm in the US.

As per the order, Vestas will supply 100 of its V120-2.2MW turbines for the wind project. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, with the deliver expected to begin in the third quarter of next year and the commissioning is scheduled for fourth quarter.

Details related to the customer’s identity have not been disclosed, as per the customer’s request.

With this supply order, the company’s total order intake for this year has reached 10GW. The orders have come from new markets such as Panama, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, and Senegal.

Vestas US and Canada sales and service division president Chris Brown said: “The expansion of the V120-2.2MW turbine in the USA is a direct result of Vestas’ dedication to advance wind turbine technology at a rapid pace, incorporating learnings from our unparalleled wind turbine database and installed fleet to build on proven technology.

“Each new generation of technology unlocks even more value and performance for our customers and continues to deliver the lowest cost of energy to consumers and communities throughout North America.”

In September this year, Vestas received an order from MidAmerican Energy to supply its V110-2.0MW turbines for the 356MW Wind XI project. Upon becoming fully operational, the wind farm is expected to enable the utility to produce nearly 90% of its retail energy load from wind.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines along with a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, the company’s service package maximizing uptime and energy production.

As per the Danish company, the turbines will be produced at its Colorado factories and will be delivered in the second quarter of next year.

Last year, Vestas claims to have spent more than $1.4bn across its US-based on supply chain to support the production, transport and operation of wind turbines.