Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has been selected by Stadtwerke München (SWM) to supply turbines for the 132MW Jasna wind farm, to be located in Pomorskie Voivodship, Poland.

Vestas stated that it will supply 39 of its 3.45 MW and load optimised 3.3 MW rated wind turbines for this project. The company stated that the turbine models have been chosen to suit the site specific constraints.

Stadtwerke München CEO Florian Bieberbach said: “With the realisation of the Jasna wind farm, our renewable energies expansion campaign will take a further step forward. It will be our first major renewable project in Poland.

“By 2025, SWM aims to generate enough green power in its own installations to supply all of Munich, making Munich the first city with over a million inhabitants worldwide to reach this target. Wind power will play a significant role in achieving our goals.”

Stadtwerke München recently acquired the wind farm from PNE Group. The wind farm was selected in the auctions conducted last November in Poland. When completed, it will be one of the largest wind farms in the country.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “This order, from our valued partner SWM, once again underlines Vestas’ ability to win in auctions and deliver clean and low-cost wind energy.

“We are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable energy production in Poland, ensuring the lowest cost of energy to the Polish energy consumers, and we look forward to maximise our customer’s return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy.”

Jasna wind farm’s construction is scheduled to begin soon. PNG Group stated that some of its companies will be involved in the construction phase and will also provide technical services to the owner after the wind farm is commissioned.

The wind farm is expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year.

The Jasna wind project will also feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, which is expected to lower turbine downtime. The contract secured by Vestas includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines along with a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.