Vestas has secured an order from Tilt Renewables to supply turbines for the 336MW Dundonnell wind farm, to be located in Australia.

For this wind farm, Vestas will supply 80 its V150-4.2MW turbines. The wind farm will be located 23 km north-east of Mortlake in the Western District of Victoria.

Each of the turbines has a hub height of 114m. They are claimed to have been designed to maximize performance under the specific wind conditions at the site. Vestas stated that towers will be partially sourced from local Victorian suppliers.

The project is one of the six successful bids under Victoria’s 928 MW Renewable Energy Auction Scheme, and the second project to be backed by Vestas’ customised solutions.

Vestas Asia-Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Two Vestas-backed projects have been awarded under Victoria’s Renewable Energy Auction Scheme, which underlines Vestas’ ability to offer customers customised solutions that ensure the lowest cost of energy, highest quality of technology, and optimal park performance.”

The contract includes turbine supply, installation and commissioning, electrical balance of plant infrastructure and a minimum of 15 years of Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The service agreement has been designed to maximise energy production of both the wind turbine and balance of plant assets. This wind farm is expected to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of 2020.

Tilt Renewables CEO Deion Campbell said: “Vestas is a long-term trusted partner of Tilt Renewables, with a proven track record in the market and the capabilities to support this project’s successful auction outcome.

“Together, we are proving that wind energy is a critical part of the solution to meet Victoria’s energy needs.”

As per the Danish wind turbine-maker, the Dundonnell wind farm will take advantage from its Renewable Energy Hub in Geelong, which is an initiative from the company to support the state government’s target of renewable target.

The hub includes several local partnerships to help Victorian industry build capabilities in turbine assembly, subcomponent supply, wind farm maintenance, logistics and advanced materials and manufacturing science.