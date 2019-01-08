Vestas has received a 101MW engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in India from Continuum Wind Energy’s subsidiary Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power.

The project is located at Rajkot in the Indian state of Gujarat, and as part of the order, Vestas is required to deliver, install and commission of 46 V120-2.2MW turbines along with the project’s civil and electrical work.

Once completed, the company is expected to begin a 15-year full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement as well as a Vestas Online Business SCADA solution.

The project is intended to sell power to commercial and industrial consumers through a third-party Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Vestas claims that the present order, following the 252MW EPC order from Vivid Solaire Energy, reaffirms the Indian market’s confidence in company’s EPC competencies.

The order received from Vivid Solaire Energy in December last year includes delivery, installation and commissioning of 126 of its V120-2.0MW turbines along with the civil and electrical work for the project.

Continuum Wind Energy CEO Arvind Bansal said: “Continuum has enjoyed its relationship with Vestas and looks forward to deploying their latest offering of V120-2.2MW turbines in India for the first phase of 101MW of the 350 MW project.

“Vestas’ offering will help us provide high quality and reliable service to our prestigious commercial and industrial customers in Gujarat. We are encouraged by the increasing interest of commercial and industrial customers in purchasing renewable energy.”

Vestas is expected to start turbine delivery for the project in the first quarter of 2019 and commissioning is expected by second quarter of 2019.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “We are very excited to start the year with an EPC order in India; this showcases the confidence and trust that our customers have in our capabilities across the full range of projects.

“We will be working closely with our partners to help India meet its renewable energy needs while enhancing the Indian wind energy sector by providing long-term job opportunities as well as low-cost energy to the local community.”

Vestas claims that it is off to a great start in 2019 by securing its first order of the year, the current EPC project.