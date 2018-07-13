Vestas has secured a 112MW turnkey order from Australia-based Palisade Investment Partners for the construction of Granville Harbour Wind Farm in Tasmania.

Denmark-based Vestas has developed a solution with Palisade that is customized to Tasmania’s wind conditions, which will provide low-cost renewable energy to more than 46,000 homes.

The Palisade order includes civil and electrical works, supply and commissioning of 31 V126-3.6MW turbines, and an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for 25 years.

The project will feature Tasmania tallest turbines at 137 meters, which will maximize energy production, reduce the cost of energy.

Palisade managing director and CEO Roger Lloyd said: “Vestas is a trusted partner with a proven track record in the market, they offer the optimal product for the project, and a service solution at a competitive cost of energy.”

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Our local experience and extensive project and product expertise has been key in securing this order.

“Together with Palisade we have found the perfect solution for the Granville Harbour project, which is Vestas’ fifth project in Tasmania.

“This project underlines how Vestas, as the dominant renewable energy player in the state, supports the government’s ambitious goal to make Tasmania self-sufficient on renewable energy by 2022.”

The 25-year AOM 5000 service agreement, a full-scope service package, is intended to maximize energy production for the lifetime of the project.

The contract also includes a yield-based availability guarantee, under which Vestas will provide long-term business case certainty to the customer.

Commercial operations at Granville Harbour will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Westcoast Wind, which had initially developed the project, undertook long-term wind monitoring at the Granville Harbour site and secured local, state and federal planning approvals.

Palisade, an independent infrastructure manager, acquired Westcoast Wind in February 2018.

Vestas has so far installed 92GW of wind turbines in 79 countries and has 78GW of wind turbines under service.