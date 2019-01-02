Vestas has secured orders from its long-term customer Hanas and State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) for more than 200MW capacity in China.

For the first order, Vestas will supply 100 of its 2MW turbines for the Fengjigou project, which will be located in Ningxia province in the country.

Vestas stated that Hanas is its biggest customer in the country and this order establishes the company as Hanas’ sole wind turbines supplier in the country.

Hanas Group board director Fuqiang Ma said: “With this joint effort where Vestas and Hanas utilise each other’s advantages, we have managed to achieve this exemplary wind project in China.”

With the contract, Vestas’ total order intake from Hanas reaches 1.4GW. It also includes 2 years of Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Vestas China senior vice president and CFO Thomas Keller said: “We are delighted to continue to strengthen our close and long relationship with Hanas by delivering our innovative and proven wind energy solutions.

“This order is a new milestone for our partnership and it underlines how Vestas’ strong technology and customised service solutions continue to secure projects in the world’s largest wind energy market.”

For the SPIC’s order of 19MW, it will supply turbines from its 4MW platform.

The order includes 5 year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, along with VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Delivery for this project and the commissioning is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.

Keller said: “SPIC is at the forefront of the green power transformation in China and globally, which fits very well with Vestas’ strong presence in China and globally. Hopefully, this project will be the beginning of a lasting cooperation in the Chinese market.”

Besides, the Danish company has signed 5-year AOM 5000 re-capture service agreement for a 54MW wind farm with another customer in the country.