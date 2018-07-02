Vestas secures 223MW turbine orders in Europe

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured orders to supply 223MW of turbines in Europe.

The first order includes 197MW in Norway from BlackRock and Zephyr. For this order, Vestas will supply 47 of its V136-4.2 MW turbines for the Guleslettene wind project in Florø and Bremager in western Norway.

The wind farm will also be equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing System, which is claimed to minimize ice formation on blades to maximize energy production in cold climates.

While BlackRock is the owner of the wind farm, Zephyr is the long-term asset partner. Electricity generated from the wind farm will be sold under a 15 year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to aluminum producer Alcoa.

The order also includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, along with 25 year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbines are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “The Guleslettene project once again demonstrates Vestas’ ability to offer state-of-the-art technology and leverage our vast experience across the entire value chain to develop solutions that meet specific customer needs. We are very proud that our innovative technology will be able to create maximum value for BlackRock and Zephyr.”

Vestas has been offered with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 26 MW La Crémière wind park. This wind park will be located in Pas de Calais department, within the Hauts de France region, in Northern France.

For the second order, Vestas will supply eight of its V112-3.45 MW for a 26MW wind farm in France. This order has been placed by French renewable energy developer Eurowatt.

The EPC contract includes the projects civil and electrical works as well as supply, transport, installation and commissioning of the turbines.

The order includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement that will maximise the performance of the wind park over the next 15 years with an option to 20 years.

Turbine delivery is planned for the end of next year’s first quarter and commissioning is expected by the beginning of the third quarter.