Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas announced that it has received an order from Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to install a 104MW wind park in Srilanka.

The main utility company of Sri Lanka, CEB has placed the order that includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Mannar wind project.

In Srilanka, all the wind power projects till date are in the range of 10 to 15MW and the latest order represents the first large scale wind project to be constructed in the country. The order was awarded through an international tender.

Conceived by CEB, the wind power project is fully funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project is located on Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. Vestas is expected to provide the Mannar Wind Power Project Phase 1 with delivery, installation and commissioning of 30 V126-3.45MW wind turbines, along with civil and electrical work.

The project will also include full scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) based service agreement as well as a Vestas Online Business SCADA solution.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “We are very excited with this order and the opportunity to be back in Sri Lanka.

“This tender signifies a clear indication of CEB and local policymakers’ intention to promote sustainable energy sources as well as increase the mix of sustainable energy in the local grid. Vestas looks forward to working together with our local partners and the local authorities towards this common goal.”

The construction works at the project are expected to start by the first quarter of 2019, and the project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.

In December 2018, Vestas has signed an EPC contract for 184MW Warradarge Wind Farm project in Australia. The contract has been awarded by Bright Energy Investments.

Located near Eneabba in mid-west Western Australia, the Warradarge Wind Farm project will consist of 51 V136-3.45MW turbines delivered in 3.6MW Power Optimized Mode.