Danish wind systems manufacturer Vestas has received an turbines supply order from a joint venture between Rusnano and Fortum for a 99MW wind project in Russia.

The project is located in the Rostov region and will comprise 26 of Vestas’ V126-3.45MW model turbines delivered in 3.8MW Power Optimized Mode.

The present order marks the third order from the frame work agreement between Vestas and joint venture between Rusnano and Fortum to supply wind energy solutions for projects in Russia.

Vestas has recently installed 50MW wind project in Ulyanovsk and received another 198MW order in December 2018. Adding to the previous projects, the Rostov project is expected to further strengthen the company’s position in the country with a combined capacity of approximately 350MW.

For this project, Vestas and its partners are anticipated to create local jobs and expand the Russian wind energy industry. Its local manufacturing and supply capacity of the company includes blade and tower factories along with a nacelle assembly line.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe President Nils de Baar said: “This order once again underlines our market leadership in the Russian wind market and shows how we, together with our local partners, continue to strengthen the renewable energy sector in the world’s fourth largest electricity market.”

Under the contract, Vestas is required to supply, install and commission the wind turbines for the project. The company is expected to start the delivery and installation of the turbines in the third quarter of 2019.

Recently, Vestas has secured an order to supply 46 V120-2.2MW model turbines for a 101MW wind project in China. The project in china features the country’s tallest towers with a hub height of 152m.

The contract also included a two-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, along with VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Vestas has also recently introduced a new onshore platform, the EnVentus, a 5MW turbine. The new platform will include two variants the V150-5.6 MW and the V162-5.6 MW. These two variants are claimed to cover low, medium and high wind conditions.