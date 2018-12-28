Vestas, a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines, has bagged a turbine order totalling 359MW from Phoenix Wind Repower to repower three wind farms in Texas, US.

Vestas, a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines, has bagged a turbine order totalling 359MW from Phoenix Wind Repower to repower three wind farms in Texas, US.

As per the terms of the deal, Vestas will replace the existing Clipper turbines with its V110-2.2MW turbines at the Trinity Hills, Sherbino Mesa II and Silver Star wind farms.

Phoenix Wind Repower is a portfolio investment of a fund managed by Ares Management Corporation, an alternative asset manager.

Vestas US and Canada president of sales and service and division Chris Brown said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy as they expand their wind portfolio, and move to deliver profitable returns for their customer through the long-term, sustainable, and reliable wind industry.

“With the exponential advancements in wind technology over the last decade, the turbines of today barely resemble the turbines of yesterday. Through repowering these projects, we’ll unlock even more value through the lifetime performance of these projects.”

The scope of the contract also includes supply, installation and commissioning, as well as 10-year active output management 5000 service agreements for every wind farm project.

Vestas said that the delivery of turbine will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019.