Danish wind turbines manufacturer Vestas has launched the new V138-3.0MW turbine based on EnVentus platform to strengthen its portfolio of turbines through superior park level energy production, higher certainty in performance, and reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE).

Vestas has introduced the new turbine at AWEA WINDPOWER conference and exhibition in Houston, Texas, following the launch of the EnVentus platform in January, including the V162-5.6MW and V150-5.6MW turbines.

Vestas said that the new turbine is designed based on the scalable EnVentus platform architecture, launched earlier this year, and features 138m rotor to provide a large rotor-size-to-generator-rating ratio.

The V138-3.0MW is globally applicable but designed to boost performance under market specific constraint conditions

Vestas said that the V138-3.0MW turbine’s 138m rotor, combined with an 83m tower, marks the industry’s largest swept area under 152.4m, a relevant height constraint in the US.

In addition, the sound power levels of the turbine make it highly suitable for low wind sites in sound-sensitive markets such as France.

Vestas United States and Canada sales and service division president Chris Brown said: “The V138-3.0 MW underlines Vestas ability to continuously innovate and lead the industry in developing customisable and sustainable energy solutions that meet our customers’ needs.

“This turbine is a perfect match for the North American market where higher certainty in Annual Energy Production at park level will become increasingly important for our customers to secure project financing and ensure profitability in a post-PTC market.”

Vestas has designed the EnVentus to meet the environmental challenges customers are facing, including changing energy policy and grid requirements.

In addition, the EnVentus variants are designed with increased standardisation of components while ensuring turbine optimisation, to help customers’ competitiveness in a wide range of market conditions.

Vestas chief technology officer Anders Vedel said: “With the introduction of the V138-3.0 MW, we take another step forward in versatility and scalability of functional systems, demonstrating modular product development’s huge potential and how it supports our vision to become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions.

“I’m proud that, by utilising many of the same components as the first two turbines, we can introduce the V138-3.0 MW to meet customer requirements while lowering the levelised cost of energy and optimising the value chain.”