Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has introduced a new onshore platform, the EnVentus, a 5MW turbine.

Vestas new platform will include two variants the V150-5.6 MW and the V162-5.6 MW. These two variants are claimed to cover low, medium and high wind conditions.

The V162-5.6 MW is claimed to have a swept area of over 20,000m2, which is claimed to be the largest rotor size for an onshore wind turbine. When it is coupled with a high capacity factor, the turbine can generate 26% higher annual energy output, than the V150-4.2 MW turbine, depending on site-specific conditions.

Vestas, in a statement, said: “EnVentus represents the next generation of wind turbine technology and connects four decades of wind energy innovation with the experience and knowledge represented by Vestas’ 100 GW of installed wind turbine capacity.

“The new platform demonstrates the benefits of Vestas’ industry-leading investments in R&D and unmatched volume of wind data.”

The first V162-5.6 MW prototype is expected to be installed in mid-2020, with serial production expected to begin later that year.

The company stated that its V150-5.6 MW has taken the existing 150m rotor and applies it to higher wind speeds. When combined with higher generator rating, the turbine can generate 30% higher than the V136-4.2 MW turbine, depending on site specific conditions. The new turbine is primarily relevant for medium to high wind conditions.

The first prototype of V150-5.6 MW is expected to installed later this year and will be mass produced in the middle of next year.

Vestas president and CEO Anders Runevad said: “EnVentus is a great achievement by everyone at Vestas that allows us to meet customers’ increasing needs for customisation and continuous reduction of the cost of energy. Our relentless focus on delivering industry-leading revenue and profitability the past years has given us the resources to develop a new platform built on our world-class R&D.

“Following our 2018 order record and 100 GW milestone, EnVentus is another important step in Vestas’ journey to become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions.”