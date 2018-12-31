Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for 184MW Warradarge Wind Farm project in Australia.

The order has been placed by Bright Energy Investments, a joint venture between Western Australian electricity generator and retailer Synergy, global infrastructure investment fund DIF and Australian industry superannuation fund Cbus.

Located near Eneabba in mid-west Western Australia, the Warradarge Wind Farm project will consist of 51 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6MW Power Optimised Mode.

The turbines will have hub heights of 84m to maximise performance in the site’s specific wind conditions.

Bight Energy Investments general manager Tom Frood said: “The high calibre of the parties involved in Bright Energy Investments and Vestas’ world-class experience will ensure that the Warradarge Wind Farm is delivered smoothly and on-schedule.

“Synergy has a strong history in Western Australian solar and wind assets, and is committed to increasing its renewable energy portfolio, and Vestas’ rich industry expertise and proven track record will ensure that the first power generation is on track for 2020.”

The Warradarge Wind Farm is scheduled start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2020.

Following the completion of the project, Vestas will start an up to 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The service is designed to maximise energy production for the lifetime of the Warradarge Wind Farm project.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “After the Warradarge Wind Farm comes online, Vestas will have an installed base of 561 MW in Western Australia, expanding our service footprint and capability to support future projects in the state.”

The contract takes the total orders received by Vestas in Australia to over 1GW in 2018.

Separately, the company received a 105MW order from Fred. Olsen Renewables for the Högalind project in Sweden.

The order includes 25 V150-4.2 MW turbines as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 service contract.