Vattenfall has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Marguerite to purchase electricity from the 42MW Brännliden wind farm in Sweden.

Vattenfall stated that this wind farm, which is still under construction, is located in the Skellefteå municipality in northern Sweden.

As part of the agreement, the Swedish state-owned energy company will also provide balancing services along with market access and management of ‘green certificates’ (Guarantees of Origin) and electricity certificates.

The Brännliden wind farm will consist of 10 turbines to be supplied by Vestas and is expected to generate nearly 160GWh of clean energy annually. The wind farm will be operational by next February.

Vattenfall lead originator Nordic Lars Haavik said: “We are very proud to enter this long-term cooperation with Marguerite, a solid investor with renewable ambitions. This is yet another project that fits well with our green ambition to be a leading provider of corporate renewable PPA’s.

“This agreement gives us even greater possibilities to offer customers long-term power deals based on renewable production.”

Vattenfall stated that this agreement with Marguerite is line with its aim to become a major renewable energy provider for corporate customers in Europe. In relation to this, the company is also developing a portfolio of PPAs and has now reached 6.2GW of contracted capacity under management across its markets.

Marguerite investment director Martin Sichelkow said: “Teaming up with Vattenfall is an important step in the realization of the Brännliden wind farm project and we look forward to further developing our relationship with one of the region’s leading utilities.”

Marguerite claims to have a portfolio of about 1.1GW in renewable energy under management. The investor has recently commissioned its first 46.8MW onshore wind farm in Sweden in Grimsås, Tranemo Municipality, Västra Götaland County.

With the completion of the the Brännliden wind farm, Marguerite’s installed capacity in Sweden will be 88.8MW.

Last month, the Swedish energy company and grid operator TenneT signed an agreement to construct an offshore grid connection for the Hollandse Kust Zuid I and II wind farms.

This grid connection will transmit electricity from Vattenfall’s 700MW wind farm to TenneT Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha offshore platform.

Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid I and II wind farms will have a capacity between 700 and 750MW and these wind farms will be located 22.2km from the Dutch west coast. These two wind farms will generate enough electricity to be supplied to nearly 1.5 million households.