Swedish state-owned Vattenfall has signed five contracts worth approximately €300m for the construction of Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

The scope of the contracts, which have been signed with Bladt Industries, EEW Special Pipe Construction, Van Oord Offshore, JDR Cable Systems and Global Marine, includes manufacturing and installation of monopile foundation, transition pieces and inter-array cables.

Vattenfall head of offshore wind and country manager in Denmark Michael Simmelsgaard said: “At Vattenfall we are working at enabling a fossil-free living within one generation and this is naturally also reflected in our investments.

“The signing of the additional major contracts for our Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm is an important part of these investments and will increase Vattenfall’s offshore wind capacity significantly.”

Located in the Baltic Sea, the 604.8MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm will feature 72-turbine and will be the largest offshore wind complex in Denmark.

Upon becoming operational in by the end of 2021, the facility will be able to produce enough electricity to meet the annual consumption of almost 600,000 households in Denmark.

“Kriegers Flak is at the forefront of our efforts to reduce the cost of offshore wind energy for the benefit of the electricity consumers. With the award of the additional major contracts, we are partnering up with preferred and trusted companies in the industry, and we look forward to the cooperation,” Simmelsgaard added.