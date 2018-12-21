Swedish state-owned power company Vattenfall has reached a final investment decision for the 605MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Danish waters of the Baltic Sea.

The Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm, which will be located about 15km east of the Danish coast in the southern part of the Baltic Sea, will feature 72 turbines, each having a capacity of 8.4MW. It is targeted to be fully commissioned before the end of 2021.

Vattenfall has also announced five additional major contracts with a total worth of a little under €300m for construction of the offshore wind project with Bladt Industries, EEW Special Pipe Construction, Van Oord Offshore, Global Marine and JDR Cable Systems.

The contracts for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm cover manufacturing and installation of monopile foundation, inter-array cables and transition pieces.

Vattenfall CEO Magnus Hall said: “The investment in Kriegers Flak will significantly increase Vattenfall’s offshore capacity and is a cornerstone in our ambition to enable fossil-free living within one generation – as well as a major step in Denmark’s green transition.”

In addition to the Kriegers Flak project, Vattenfall is developing the Vesterhav Syd and Nord offshore wind farms, with a combined capacity of 344.4MW, in the North Sea off the west coast of Denmark. The Swedish power company said that further action on the two offshore wind farms will be based on the outcome of an appeal process at the Danish Energy Board of Appeals.

Vattenfall senior vice president and business area wind head Gunnar Groebler said: “Vesterhav Syd & Nord are offshore wind farms with great potential, and we are confident that they are fully in line with the framework awarded to us by the Danish state. However we find it prudent to review the result of the appeals against Vesterhav Syd before taking further steps.”

Put together, the Kriegers Flak and the Vesterhav Syd and Nord projects amount to a total value of €1.7bn, said Vattenfall. Their combined capacity of 949MW would be able to meet the annual power consumption needs of nearly a million Danish households.

Further, the Kriegers Flak, the Vesterhav Syd and Nord offshore wind farms are expected to boost the offshore wind production of Vattenfall by about 25%.

Vesterhav Syd and Nord offshore wind farms are scheduled to enter into full operation by the end of 2020. The two wind farms will be made up of a total of 41 turbines of 8.4MW each.