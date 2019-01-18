Vattenfall announces the intended acquisition of the Dutch electricity and gas sales company DELTA Energie.

DELTA supplies green electricity and gas to households and small and medium sized companies, with the large part of its customer base in the Dutch province Zeeland. Vattenfall is a strong partner for DELTA, and together the two companies will be able to take even greater steps to provide fossil free energy to customers. DELTA Energie will continue to operate from Zeeland as an independent company.

DELTA supplies telecom services from DELTA Fiber Nederland BV and green electricity and gas from DELTA Energie BV. Vattenfall is only taking over DELTA Energie BV.

“With DELTA Energie we are strengthening our position in the Netherlands and are expanding Vattenfall’s portfolio with a strong, green company that has a long history in Zeeland. The loyalty of DELTA’s customers and employees alike is a perfect fit for us and for what we, as Vattenfall, stand for. We are therefore very proud that we can embrace DELTA Energie. We want to make it possible to live free from fossil fuels within one generation, and can now include DELTA in our mission”, says Martijn Hagens, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Customers & Solutions, Vattenfall.

“I’m glad that through the acquisition by Vattenfall, DELTA Energie is given a solid base to remain a frontrunner in the development towards energy from sustainable sources. And our strong bond with the province of Zeeland remains intact: we will continue as DELTA, for telecom as well as energy”, says DELTA CEO Marco Visser. “We have already created a new future prospect for our telecom company by taking over Caiway. DELTA Energie is now gaining a foundation on which a sustainable future can continue to grow.”

The parties have agreed not to disclose the commercial terms of the agreement. The acquisition is subject to positive advice from DELTA’s works council and approval from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

Source: Company Press Release.