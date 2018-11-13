Valmet has secured an order to supply flue gas cleaning, heat recovery plant for Kotkan Energia’s waste-to-energy facility in Korkeakoski, Finland.

Valmet stated that the supply of these will enable Kotkan Energia to recover energy from waste vapour in flue gas and increase its district heat production capacity.

The order will be included in Valmet’s fourth quarter’s orders received. It stated that the value of such an order will be typically between €2-10m. This flue gas cleaning and heat recovery plant will start production in October next year.

Kotkan Energia managing director Timo Aaltonen said: “This investment will take us another step closer to CO 2 neutral production. Our greenhouse gas emissions will decrease by 4,000 tons annually, corresponding to over 10,000 return flights between Helsinki and Ivalo in Lapland, a distance of over 1,000 km. Also, our resource efficiency will improve significantly.

“The amount of peat, oil and other fuels that will not be combusted corresponds to the annual consumption of heating 1,500 single-family homes.”

The waste-to-energy plant in Korkeakoski will use household waste as energy to replace natural gas which is being imported from Russia. Commercial operations at the plant began in 2009 and it has production capacity of about 260GWh.

Valmet environmental systems director Risto Hämäläinen said: “The order is a continuation to the heat recovery plants that Valmet has supplied earlier to waste-to-energy plants. And this is our second identical delivery to Kotkan Energia, as we supplied a flue gas cleaning and heat recovery plant to its recycled fuel boiler in 2009.”

Last month, the company secured an order to supply for extensive automation solution to Oulun Energia’s new 215MW biopower plant, currently being built in the Laanila industrial park in Oulu, Finland.

The order for automation technology is a continuation of the main equipment order from the company, placed in January this year. The order will be included in Valmet’s second quarter of this year.

Commissioning of the system is expected to take place next year and the plant is expected to begin operations by the end of 2020.

This new biopower plant will operate with a multifuel principle, using about 70% wood, 15% recycled fuels and 15% peat and it will support Oulun Energia’s goal of carbon neutrality.