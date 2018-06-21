Valmet has been awarded a contract to supply automation solution for the Heleneholmsverket (HVK) combined heat and power plant in Malmö, Sweden.

The plant is owned and operated by E.ON. Valmet’s delivery scope will include system software and hardware, field engineering and installation. This is Valmet’s first radial steam turbine automation retrofit project in Sweden.

E.ON is the main heating energy provider for private, business and governmental sectors in Malmö, with a total district heating network of approximately 620 km. The company’s HVK cogeneration plant is equipped with four boilers and two steam turbines, G11 and G12, with a capacity of producing 45 MW and 95 MW of electricity respectively. Total power capacity of the HVK cogeneration plant is over 500 MW. The plant today uses mostly natural gas to fire its boilers, but it can also run on oil and diesel.

First phase completed successfully

After the first phase of the multistage automation retrofit project was successfully completed last autumn, the second phase of the project began recently. Commissioning of the second phase is scheduled for completion in autumn 2018. The third phase will be implemented during the summer and autumn of 2019.

Valmet’s delivery scope in 2017 focused mainly on the G11 unit and consisted of a turbine controller with overspeed protection, including the installation of six new sensors to protect the unit against fatal damages. This year, the delivery project will encompass new vibration protection sensors for both the G11 and G12 turbines, plus a new turbine controller cabinet for the G12. The delivery planned for 2019 should consist of a complete turbine controller for the G12 unit, as well as an electro-hydraulic protection upgrade for both turbines.

Choice based on technology, know-how and cost

“Our cooperation with E.ON in started in the late 2016 and quickly gained a positive momentum,” comments Eetu Oittinen, Product Manager, EPS Turbine Automation, Valmet. “We listened to the customer’s goals and requirements, did the site inspection and made an offer based on the given specifications. Both the reliability of our technical solution and the cost of delivery answered the customer’s needs, and so our long-term partnership started.”

“Today, we are only halfway through this forward-looking automation upgrade project, but we are glad to see that the solution is already opening many new opportunities for E.ON in Sweden,” says Oittinen.

Thomas Winemar, Sales Manager for Valmet in Sweden, adds: “Valmet’s extensive process knowledge was one crucial factor for E.ON when selecting us as their main automation solution supplier at HVK. We know the process and were therefore able to offer a viable solution based on decades of our experience with similar projects. And the plant’s management highly appreciated this during the first phase of delivery.”

Source: Company Press Release