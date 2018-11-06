SIMEC Atlantis Energy (Atlantis) has awarded the FEED contract for the Uskmouth Power Station conversion project in Wales to a consortium made up of global engineering firm WSP and combustion system design provider RJM.

The Uskmouth Power Station is set to be converted from coal power to generate power from 100% waste derived energy pellets. After its conversion, the power plant will have a baseload capacity of 220MW which will be exported to the grid.

The fuel for the converted Uskmouth Power Station will be pellets produced from non-recyclable waste that will have an average caloriﬁc value of 20 Mega Joules per kg.

The energy pellets will be delivered by SIMEC Subcoal Fuels (SSF), a joint venture between Atlantis and Dutch company N+P Group, whose technology will be used for producing the renewable fuel.

Atlantis said that the objective of the FEED contract awarded to WSP and RJM is to complete all technical testing and design work needed to show that energy pellets can be used as a fuel to convert the Uskmouth Power Station from coal-based generating plant to one that will operate 100% on the new fuel.

According to Atlantis, the FEED work will help complete a final design specification, which in turn, will enable it to give the engineering procurement and construct contract with full performance guarantees to allow for a financial close on the Uskmouth Power Station conversion.

The conversion of the Uskmouth power plant is anticipated to take 18 months after completion of the FEED study and the converted plant will have an operational life of 20 years, said Atlantis.

WSP thermal power plant Brian Sibthorp said: “The conversion of Uskmouth from coal to run on waste derived fuel is an exciting project that will provide a new lease of life to the site. It will ensure the UK is ready for a future focused on reduced coal and increased renewable energy generation.

“WSP, working with RJM, is pleased to support SIMEC Atlantis Energy at Uskmouth providing front end engineering design and Owner’s Engineer services, Uskmouth, adds to WSP’s increasing portfolio of conversion and replanting projects on existing or brownfield sites.”

Atlantis also announced the environmental planning and permitting contract for the Uskmouth Power Station conversion project which went to international consultancy firm RPS.