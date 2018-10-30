The United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) has selected Malcolm International of Rancho Cordova, California, to provide construction services at Bull Lake Dam in Fremont County, Wyoming.

USBR stated that the contract is worth $44m and construction of the Safety of Dams activity is expected to start in the fall of this year and could end in the summer of 2021.

Construction activities at the site will include building a temporary access road for construction traffic, construction of cofferdams, construction of a new concrete spillway structure, removal of the existing spillway, and replacing the existing spillway with a section of earthen dam embankment.

The project will be constructed under Reclamation’s Safety of Dams Program, and Midvale Irrigation District will be responsible to repay Reclamation up to 15% of the project cost.

USBR also stated that the existing road for recreational access to Bull Lake Reservoir for tribal members and those with Wind River Indian Reservation recreational or fishing permits will not be affected by this construction.

Bureau of Reclamation Wyoming area manager Carlie Ronca said “The Bull Lake Dam spillway project is necessary to address deficiencies in the existing spillway and provide for the continued safety and functionality of Bull Lake Dam.”

Bull Lake Dam is located in the Wind River Indian Reservation in central Wyoming. The dam is situated in Bull Lake Creek, a tributary of the Wind River.

The dam was constructed between 1936 and 1938. It is owned by Reclamation and is operated and maintained by Midvale Irrigation District. Water stored in Bull Lake is supplied to about 70,000 acres served by Midvale Irrigation District.

