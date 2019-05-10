The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced an $8m investment in innovative approaches to enhance the reliability and resilience of the nation’s energy infrastructure.

The partnership opportunity will spur the development of next generation tools and technologies that are not available today that will become widely adopted throughout the energy sector to reduce the risk that a cyber incident could disrupt our energy system including electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as the production, refining, storage and distribution of oil and gas. The Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) is providing the opportunity on behalf of the Department through the Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) program.

“The Department of Energy is committed to securing our Nation’s energy infrastructure against all threats, both natural and manmade,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Through this funding opportunity, we will accelerate efforts to strengthen our Nation’s energy infrastructure against cyberattacks and ensure a more secure, resilient, and reliable energy delivery system.”

Projects are intended to advance the resilience of electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure as well as the production, refining, storage and distribution of oil and natural gas, by enhancing the ability to survive a cyber-attack while sustaining critical energy delivery functions. This funding opportunity supports the Administration’s directive to secure critical infrastructure as outlined in the National Cyber Strategy, through research and development of:

Real-time intrusion detection,

Self-healing energy delivery control systems, and

Innovative technologies that enhance cybersecurity in the energy sector.

