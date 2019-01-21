Cooperation Unisun Energy (Unison) has completed grid connection for the 11.75MW Zonnepark Rilland project, which has N-type bifacial modules from Chinese PV module supplier Jolywood.

Last September, Jolywood had agreed to supply Unisun with PV modules for the Zonnepark Rilland project. The project has been constructed in a renewable energy area where 15MW wind project is already generating electricity.

As part of the agreement, Jolywood supplied 40,000 double-glass bifacial solar modules to the project. Based on this cooperation, the two companies have agreed to continue to partner on more solar projects across Europe, with a total target of 200MW between this year and next year.

This project is expected to be a 23MW Dutch project, which has 16MW utility scale solar power plant along the runway of Rotterdam Airport and a 7MW carpet nearby.

Jolywood Group chairman JianWei Lin said: “Unisun completed the procurement of modules and the construction of the power plant in just four months. The efficiency of its operations and the orderly management of the project site are excellent and very impressive.

“We believe that through Unisun’s outstanding experience and capabilities, as well as Jolywood’s strong R&D and manufacturing, we can bring together more efficient solar power plant solutions for the European market.”

UNISUN Group chairman Yisha He said: “Unisun Energy is careful to only select products with leading technologies to offer to our esteemed list of clients. It turns out that Jolywood’s product quality is excellent. Jolywood’s unique N-type high-efficiency technology and industry strategy are highly aligned with UNISUN’s vision.

“We are pleased to work together to provide customers and markets with solar power plants with the best LCOE and high reliability.”

Established in 2016 in the Netherlands, Cooperation Unisun Energy is a subsidiary of Unisun Energy. The company offers a complete package of renewable energy project services that range from development, design, finance and full construction of renewable installations and also operation and maintenance services.

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology is a subsidiary of Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt. The company is into research and development and production of solar cells, modules and technical advisory services. Founded in 2008, the company claims to produce more than 100 million meters of solar panels every year.