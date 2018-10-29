Unisun Energy Group said that its subsidiary in the Netherlands had secured a loan from Rabobank for its 11.8MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Rilland, a village south of Rotterdam.

After construction and grid-connection, the project is expected to generate nearly 10 million kWh of electricity on an annual basis, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 8,000 tons, and delivering clean energy to more than 2,500 families around the project region.

This is Unisun Energy’s first project in the Netherlands.

The group is providing an end-to-end solution from project development, capital support, EPC and O&M services.

Unisun CEO Hao Peng said that with the help of the world’s leading German PV technologies combined with the teams’ expertise and experiences, over the next three years, the group is planning to build and operate 600 MW of ground, rooftop and floating PV project in the Netherlands, providing consistent and sustainable clean energy and benefitting more people with a clean energy environment.

Unisun owns many years of experiences in the development of global photovoltaic markets. Before entering the Netherlands, the company has been one of the first comprehensive green energy solution providers operating in Japan.

The company has also involved in the construction of several projects, some of which have successfully reached grid connection in dozens of countries worldwide, including Germany, the US, Australia, South America, Southeast Asia and North Africa.

Source: Company Press Release