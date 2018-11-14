Unique Group and Innovo have completed a multi-million dollar decommissioning contract for Italian global marine, oil and gas contractor, Saipem, on a key offshore platform in the Middle East region.

Unique Group and Innovo team members worked together to meet the project’s requirements of providing bespoke equipment which helped reduce operating times and ensured cost effectiveness of the project within a very tight delivery schedule.

The team with their specialist knowledge helped with the design, manufacturing and delivery of the equipment in less than four months. This fast and efficient turnaround considerably helped Saipem to meet the operator’s deadline for kick-off operations, with the first step of the campaign completed safely and ahead of schedule.

Internal and external dredging tools, diamond wire cutting tools and internal cutting tools based on abrasive water jet technology, operating at 1,500 bar, were provided for the project along with skilled operators to support the operation.

Unique Group division manager Rakesh Bangera said: “We at Unique Group are very pleased to have completed this project within the stipulated timeline, which helped the team considerably. Our aim is to be a trusted partner for our clients right from the design stage up until the delivery so that all the requirements are duly met. The emphasis on providing innovative solutions has always been of utmost importance to us. We are very satisfied with how this project was completed and I would like to commend both the Unique Group and Innovo teams for their efforts.”

Innovo managing director Stefano Malagodi said: “This project exemplifies Innovo’s and Unique Group’s capabilities in the decommissioning arena, where close collaboration, innovative engineering, tight project management and safe operations are paramount.”

