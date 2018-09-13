Ultra Lithium has entered into an agreement with International Lithium to acquire 100% interest in the Forgan Lake Lithium property.

The 256-hectare lithium property consists of 16 units located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Forgan Lake lithium property is comprised of one legacy claim TB4244103 (converted to 18 cell claims and two boundary claims as of April 10, 2018 by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines). It is located adjacent to the Lucky Lake claim block on the northwestern part of ULI’s Georgia Lake lithium property.

Historical work on the property was first carried out by Lun-Echo Gold Mines Limited between 1955-61. Exploration work included 39 drill holes, aggregating 10,561 feet (3,219 metres) on the eastern side of Forgan Lake.

Lithium mineralization on the Property is comprised of six spodumene-bearing pegmatites (Number 1 to 6 Pegmatites as described in the Ontario Department of Mines Geological Report No. 31).

Some of these Pegmatites continue onto the Lucky Lake claim block.

Several channel samples were taken on Number 1 Pegmatite by Lun-Echo Gold Mines Limited. Three samples, from about midway along the known length of the pegmatite were found to average 2.57% lithium oxide (Li2O) over a width of 21 feet (6.4 m); two samples from 80 feet (24.38m) southwest of the first three, averaged 4.23% Li2O over 24.5 feet (7.46m), and an additional two, from 225 feet (68.58m) farther southwest 1.98% Li2O over 25 feet (7.62m).

Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO of UltraLithium:“We are very pleased with the acquisition of the Forgan Lake property which is adjacent to the Lucky Lake claim block. This acquisition will enhance the exploration potential of our Georgia Lake claims and strengthen our relationship with International Lithium. The Company intends to start a work program on the property as soon as historical data compilation is completed. We will then follow up with a near-term test production program using high-grade surface mineralization.”

Source: Company Press Release