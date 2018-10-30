CIMIC Group company UGL has won a contract from ElectraNet to design, build and commission high voltage substations and transmission lines that will connect the Prominent Hill Mine to the South Australian electricity grid.

UGL will design, construct and commission voltage switching station infrastructure and approximately 300kms of high voltage transmission lines, building on Thiess’ 10-year involvement with the mine.

The project will generate revenue to UGL of approximately $180m ($127.6m) over two years.

CIMIC Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “UGL is a leader in power infrastructure, networks and storage in Australia and New Zealand, with specific expertise in substation and transmission line design and construction.

“This new contract with ElectraNet further strengthens our presence in the South Australian power sector and brings employment opportunities to the people of South Australia.”

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: “UGL has solid experience delivering high voltage power substations and transmission projects in some of Australia’s more remote regions, including the design and construction of the power line that feeds the Olympic Dam mine site, 550kms northwest of Adelaide.

“We are delighted to be working with ElectraNet to deliver power infrastructure that will support the growth of this important business hub, now and into the future.”

Source: Company Press Release