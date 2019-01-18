CIMIC Group subsidiary UGL has bagged contract extensions worth A$200m ($143.7m) for providing maintenance and turnaround services for the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, and other projects in Australia.

UGL will deliver mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, plant turnaround and brownfield execution services for the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects operated by Chevron. The two facilities are located in Western Australia.

In the same state, UGL has its contracts extended for providing integrated services for structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation for existing clients.

CIMIC Group CEO Michael Wright said: “These contract awards exemplify the strength of UGL’s solid client relationships and its position as a market leader in the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services to the oil and gas industry.”

In Victoria, the CIMIC Group subsidiary has been given an extension of scope for providing maintenance and project-related services for the assets of an existing client.

UGL managing director Jason Spears said: “We are proud of our close working partnerships with leaders in the oil and gas sector in Australia. These contracts reflect UGL’s reputation for strong performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services.”

It was in 2013 when the CIMIC Group subsidiary bagged a five-year contract from Chevron for providing maintenance services for the operational phase of the oil and gas major’s Western Australian assets.

The Gorgon Project with a total production capacity of nearly 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of condensate per day is considered to be one of the largest natural gas projects in the world.

Currently, a stage 2 development is being undertaken at the Gorgon Project, which involves expansion of the subsea gas gathering network to enable natural gas supply to the 15.6 million tons per annum LNG plant and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island.

The Wheatstone Project, which represents an investment of $34bn, saw its second LNG train enter into production in June 2018. At full capacity, the Wheatstone project is anticipated to produce 8.9 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG through its 30 years or so of operation, which will be exported to customers across Asia.