UGE International, a global provider of solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, has been awarded a portfolio of solar projects with an undisclosed US client, with a total project value of more than C$11m ($8.42m).

Image: Solar Panels. Photo: Courtesy of Neville Micallef/FreeImages.com

Subscribe to our email newsletter

The portfolio consists of five rooftop solar systems, with a scope of work that includes the development, engineering, and deployment of the projects, and is expected to be carried out throughout the remainder of 2018 and most of 2019.