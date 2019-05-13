UAC Berhad has improved its performance in energy efficiency for its compressed air system by more than 18 percent on electrical costs, six months after signing an agreement with ENGIE to integrate innovative energy efficiency into its manufacturing operations in Ipoh, Malaysia.

This significant milestone is in accord with the Malaysia Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, currently in preparation by the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC), which aims to contribute to the nation’s development of sustainable growth.

UAC Berhad and ENGIE’s Energy Efficiency Performance agreement was signed on 25th June 2018, with the goal of improving the energy efficiency of the compressed air system at UAC.

Berhad’s manufacturing plant in Tasek Industrial Estate. As part of the agreement, ENGIE has re-engineered, installed, commissioned the revamped compressed air system to supply such utility with guarantees on quality, availability, efficiency for UAC’s manufacturing plant.

“UAC Berhad is fully committed to sustainable practices by being socially and environmentally responsible, while remaining committed to business success. Apart from partnering ENGIE on Energy Efficiency, UAC Berhad is also holders of various green initiatives accolades such as ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, Green Label Singapore, and Malaysia MyHijau products certification.”

Building towards a carbon-neutral Malaysia

The state-of-the-art air compressors and digital remote control and monitoring system provided by ENGIE will ensure real-time efficiency monitoring and reliability of compressed air supply. The system design flow capacity is 6,500 m3 per hour, delivering approximately 40 million m3 of compressed air at 7 bar per year to the production line through a distribution piping network.

“As a global energy stakeholder with a presence in more than 70 countries, ENGIE is committed to reducing carbon emissions worldwide with the use of green technologies. Our partnership with UAC Berhad will set a benchmark for Malaysia’s rapidly growing industries and play a crucial role in supporting Malaysia’s transition towards a low carbon future”, Pierre Cheyron, CEO, ENGIE South East Asia.

ENGIE Services Malaysia has been providing operations and maintenance services for UAC compressed air system since early August 2018.

