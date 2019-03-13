Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), a global leader in power transmission technology for marine and land-based applications, broke ground last Wednesday on their new operations facility in Lufkin, Texas, which is set to open in early January of next year.

The new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will focus on producing power take-offs and clutches for heavy duty industrial equipment. The main purpose of the facility is to assemble the company’s complete industrial product line and to be a distribution center for all new products coming from European operations to the United States.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our business across all markets, and to keep up with the increasing demand, we need to expand our production capacity,” said John Batten, president and CEO of Twin Disc. “This facility will allow us to streamline our supply chain with a global distribution center.”

The company will look to hire 20 to 30 people in the first year with the intention to grow as business increases. Assembly workers, material control employees, and logistics specialists are some of the positions Twin Disc will seek to fill.

“This facility represents an investment in our company, as well as an investment in the Lufkin community,” Batten said. “All told, the facility adds 50,000 square feet of production space, as well as job creation in the Lufkin area.”

Source: Company Press Release