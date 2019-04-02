The Tennessee Valley Authority announced today that it is calling on the nation's top renewable energy developers to submit proposals to develop 200 megawatts of renewable energy that can be brought online by the end of 2022.

Proposals are due to TVA by May 15, 2019, and may include battery storage options.

The ultimate amount of power contracted will align to the overall demand for renewable energy in TVA’s service area.

In 2017, TVA sent a similar 200 megawatt request to developers. This request resulted in nearly 675 megawatts of solar power being developed to supply new renewable energy to Facebook and Google data centers.

TVA expects to triple its solar portfolio by 2021 as utility-scale solar installations become an increasingly economical option. This growth also aligns to increased demand from large business and industrial customers looking to locate operations in the Tennessee Valley, where they can access new green and clean power to help meet corporate sustainability goals.

Source: Company Press Release