Tulip Oil said that its subsidiary Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore (TONO) has started production from the Q10 gas project in the Dutch North Sea.

The company said that the initial gas produced from the well Q10A-01 of the Q10 gas project is processed at TAQA P15 platform before it is sold in the market.

Discovered in 2015, the Q10 gas field, formerly known as Q07A, is located 20km offshore the Netherlands in shallow waters.

Production from the Q10 gas project comes a little over a year after the final investment decision was taken by Tulip Oil.

The offshore gas project features the unmanned offshore platform (Q10-A) which is tied back through a 42km long pipeline to the TAQA-operated P15d platform to the south east.

The pipeline was laid by Allseas, six months after the FID was reached. The unmanned offshore platform was constructed by Heerema Fabrication Group and installed offshore in December 2018 by the Deme Apollo vessel.

Tulip Oil said that apart from the Q10A-01 discovery well that has been placed into production, four more wells are being drilled by Borr Drilling’s Prospector-1 jack-up rig.

The company expects production from the Q10 gas project to be ramped up slowly by bringing the four wells on stream.

Tulip Oil CEO Imad Mohsen said: “The performance of Tulip and its contractors has been exemplary and the successful startup comes as a result of an exceptional team, innovative ways to approach challenges and great partnerships.

“Following one of the largest gas finds in the last decade in the Dutch North Sea, Tulip has demonstrated it can also successfully execute the largest natural gas project in Holland in 2018, with a perfect safety record, excellent quality while using best in class contractors that have delivered at unheard of cost and schedule.”

Tulip Oil was granted a production license for the Q7/Q10a blocks in July 2017 by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs. The company holds an operating stake of 60% in the offshore Dutch block and is partnered by Energie Beheer Nederland, which holds the remaining stake.