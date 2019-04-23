TruStar Energy, one of the developers of compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations, announced it has completed construction of its 250th CNG fueling station, a United Parcel Service station in Plainfield, Indiana.

Continuing to provide the industry reliable and cost-effective natural gas transportation fuel, this year the company expects to build approximately 35% of the market’s new stations. TruStar Energy will also embark on major growth initiatives of supplying renewable natural gas, sourced from landfills and digesters, to fleets and introducing new products for smaller fleets, so they too can realize the benefits of transitioning away from diesel.

“Natural gas as a transportation fuel has proven to be a great success story for fleets—both economically and environmentally—and the communities they serve with quieter trucks and cleaner air,” said Adam Comora, CEO of TruStar Energy. “TruStar Energy is extremely proud of our role in that success story and our dedicated team of men and women that continue to drive change in the industry. As we look into 2019 and beyond, we are excited to build on that success by expanding our renewable natural gas offerings to our customers, which drives even more economic benefits and drastically enhances the sustainability benefits of using natural gas.”

“TruStar Energy makes the transition from diesel to natural and renewable natural gas easier than anyone else—we listen to our customers needs and our approach of transparency and integrity has resonated in the marketplace,” said Scott Edelbach, Chief Operating Officer of TruStar Energy. “With over 50 service technicians across the country, we take care of our customers so they can concentrate on their core business and sleep well knowing they have best in class professionals taking care of their fueling needs.”

By the end of 2019, TruStar Energy will be servicing and maintaining stations that produce over 80 million gallons of natural gas fuel on an annual basis with uptime of 99.9%.

In related news, earlier this month, Fortistar, the parent company of TruStar Energy, announced the acquisition of two RNG landfill facilities and several other facilities that will enter construction this year.

“Our plan is to sustainably expand and decarbonize America’s transportation fuel market and TruStar Energy will play a major role in making this happen,” said Mark Comora, CEO of Fortistar and Chairman of TruStar Energy. “We are closing the RNG supply loop as a vertically integrated company, extracting it from landfills and moving it into natural gas vehicles and trucks.”

