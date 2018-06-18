Trina Solar wins bid to construct 250MW solar plant in China

Trina Solar has won a bid for the construction of ‘Top Runner’ 250MW solar photovoltaics (PV) power plant in Tongchuan, Shaanxi, China.

The Top Runner project is claimed to a dedicated PV program started by China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) in 2015. The project has been designed to use advanced PV technologies and upgrading of manufacturing of the entire solar industry in the country.

The solar plant is claimed to be first project to use TrinaPro smart PV solution. For this project, Trina Solar will deploy its N-type bifacial dual glass modules with 20.67% efficiency, Nclave trackers and advanced inverters.

The company claims that its smart PV solution can significantly reduce the system levelized cost of electricity (LCoE) by combining premium components, optimized system integration and smart operatins and management interconnection.

Last month, Trina Solar has acquired Nclave Renewable, a Spanish company that produces solar tracking system. It is the first time that a Chinese solar company has acquired a solar tracker producer outside of its home market.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Trina Solar’s transformation from a PV product supplier to a PV solutions provider. Besides, it is anticipated to help the company to take steps towards becoming an enterprise focused on the development of alternative and renewable energy solutions that work in concert with the Internet of Things ecosystem.

With this acquisition, Trina Solar will include Nclave’s tracker products and engineering designs directly into TrinaPro smart PV solutions. It also plans to integrate Nclave’s technologies into its smart solutions.

Madrid-headquartered Nclave is involved in the development, design, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of fixed structures and photovoltaic solar trackers, including dimensioning and implementing of all foundation solutions.

It was founded by the Clavijo Family and integrated the company MFV in 2017 together with the participation of the fund Q-Growth .