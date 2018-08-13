Compelo Energy is using cookies

13 Aug 2018
Trina Solar to supply 167MW solar modules for Spanish solar project

By Compelo Staff Writer
Trina Solar has secured an order to supply 167MW photovoltaic (PV) modules for a solar power plant to be built by ACS Group and its subsidiary Cobra in Spain.

Trina Solar
Image: Trina Solar to supply PV modules for a solar project in Spain. Photo: Courtesy of ced dec/FreeImages.com

The 500MW solar project will be located in Mula, Murcia province in Spain and will cover 1,000 hectares. For this project, Trina Solar will supply 496,000 units of its TSM-PE14H multicrystalline modules with power outputs between 335 and 340W.

Delivery of the modules is expected to take place between third and fourth quarters of this year and in the first quarter of next year. The project is expected to commence operations by the end of next year.

Trina Solar claims that its half-cell design offers high efficiency and its new cell string layout can reduce energy losses caused by inter-row shading.

Trina Solar Module Business Europe Head Gonzalo de Viña said: “We are very excited to see this impressive PV project grow with Trina Solar modules as it will be the biggest in Europe.

“We are confident that our business relationship with Cobra has a bright future. Despite the paralysis of recent years in the Spanish PV market, this endeavor proves that the sun shines again in the country for solar PV as the technology is already competitive without subsidies.”

With its products being sold across 100 countries and regions, Trina Solar’s accumulated shipments are claimed to have totaled 32GW by the end  of 2017.

Last year, Trina Solar’s global shipments are claimed to be more than 9GW, out of which more than 60% of which were delivered to locations outside of its home market.

Recently, the company secured a contract to supply photovoltaic (PV) monocrystalline PERC double glass modules to 258MW solar project in Vietnam, which is claimed to be the largest private project in the country.

Building Energy commissions solar PV plant in Chile

