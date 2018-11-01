Trina Solar said that it has supplied 17MW of photovoltaic (PV) modules to the O'MEGA 1 in France, which is considered to be the largest floating PV plant in Europe.

The “O’MEGA 1” PV project has been developed by Akuo Energy, France’s leading independent producer of renewable energy, under the specific constraints of the French CRE4.1 tender, won with Trina Solar low carbon footprint modules.

Once operational, the plant located in Piolenc (Vaucluse) will produce 100% renewable energy covering the consumption of more than 4,700 households. The plant is spread over a 17-hectare property and will avoid the emission of roughly 11,100 tons of CO2 per year.

“O’MEGA 1” is powered by more than 46,000 units of Trina Solar’s TSM-DEG14.20(II) dual-glass PERC monocrystalline modules in its low carbon footprint version. The DUOMAX M Plus module offers high output performance for large utility-scale solar farms.

Available with industry-leading 1500V UL/IEC rating, the DUOMAX M Plus top-end efficiency and high power density ensures maximum energy output while withstanding challenging environmental conditions.

Its durable dual-glass structure made with high quality solar glass and encapsulation protects solar cells from strong humidity over lifetime, preventing energy loss from PID (potential induced degradation).

Akuo Energy president and co-founder Eric Scotto said: “O’MEGA 1 means multiple premieres for Akuo Energy: first floating solar power station in France; first time the group opens the capital of a project to individuals; and a common, first bank financing for floating solar. Through this societal project, we act as a global player in the energy transition and we hope to make this plant an example to follow.

“It is a great pride for us to be associated with all these actors who make it an exemplary and inspiring project.”

Trina Solar module business Europe head Gonzalo de la Vina said: “We are honored to have been chosen by Akuo for the largest floating solar system in Europe. This project developed under the specific constraints of the French CRE4.1 tender uses a competitive technical and economical solution, based on our low CO2 dual-glass monocrystalline PERC modules in combination with a Ciel et Terre floating structure.

“We trust this project will open doors to the further development of floating PV projects across France and Europe.”

