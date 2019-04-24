Tribus Services has been selected manage the meter upgrade initiative as part of the Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) project with Nova Scotia Power in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Based on the current project schedule, Tribus Services is expected to start upgrading meters in late 2019.

Over 500,000 legacy meters will be upgraded to AMI/smart meters as part of Tribus Services’ contract with Nova Scotia Power. Tribus Services was selected as the successful bidder based on a competitive procurement process, which highlighted the company’s extensive experience with AMI/smart meter upgrades across North America, including installing over 2 million smart meters in Canada.

“We are honored to be partnering with Nova Scotia Power for this project. Given Tribus Services extensive history of providing end-to-end services for utilities across North America, we plan to leverage our people and tools to deliver on-time and on-budget results with exemplary customer service,” Kevin Meagher, President and CEO of Tribus Services, said.

Nova Scotia Power AMI/Smart Meter Upgrade FACTS:

Tribus Services and Nova Scotia Power are collaborating to keep safety the top priority in all elements of the meter upgrade.

Tribus Services delivers quality products and services with a customer-focused and safety-driven approach.

The majority of Tribus Services’ employees involved in the AMI/smart meter upgrade will be hired locally.

Tribus Services is targeting approximately 2,000 AMI/smart meter-upgrades per day.

Source: Company Press Release