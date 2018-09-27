Trevali Mining announced that operations at the Santander Mine in Peru have been temporarily halted as a result of an illegal blockade.

Main road access was temporarily blocked by a small group of community members and other persons not affiliated with the Santander Mine, and the Company was unable to complete a scheduled delivery of supplies.

The protesters allege that Trevali has failed to satisfy its community investment obligations under its agreement with the Santa Cruz de Andamarca community.

The company has complied with all of its contractual obligations to the community and fully cooperated with government departments and other authorities regarding the blockade, which has now been lifted. Necessary supplies are now being delivered to the mine and full production is expected to resume within the week.

The company expects that production and sales for the quarter will be negatively impacted; however, the company remains on track to achieve 2018 zinc production guidance at Santander. The Santander senior management team is proactively engaging with the local community and is in ongoing consultation with elected community leaders to discuss their concerns and ensure that mine operations continue without further interruption.

“It is unfortunate that a small group of individuals chose to act in this manner instead of through open dialogue,” said Mark Cruise, President & CEO of Trevali. “We have enjoyed tremendous support from the local communities at Santander over the years and will continue to work diligently with the community to strengthen our commitment to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Source: Company Press Release