TransWest Express has secured an approval from the US state of Wyoming’s Industrial Siting Council (ISC) a permit to construct and operate TransWest Express Transmission Project.

The company said that the Wyoming ISC has unanimously voted for the approval for TransWest Express Transmission Project, which is a planned high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line project.

The project involves a 1,175km high-voltage transmission system that extends from Wyoming to Nevada and provides western electricity markets with an access to energy generated in Wyoming, along with high-capacity wind energy resources.

TransWest president and CEO Bill Miller said: “We appreciate the state’s careful review of TransWest’s detailed application over the past several months. With the Council’s important decision today to approve the TWE Project, the federal and state permitting decisions for the TWE Project are now complete.

“We anticipate beginning construction next year on this critical energy infrastructure. The TWE Project will create jobs, open up new markets for Wyoming energy products, strengthen the regional electric grid, and deliver economic benefits to Wyoming and the West for years to come.”

Approximately 148km of transmission line and northern terminal of the TransWest Express Transmission Project are located in Wyoming. The TWE Project Wyoming Terminal is expected to be built within the Overland Trail Ranch, south of Rawlins and Sinclair, and is intended to interconnect with the local power grid.

Following the extension of line as a HVDC system to Millard County, Utah, TransWest is expected to build its Utah Terminal and interconnect the TWE Project into the Intermountain Power transmission system and from Utah, the project extends as a high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) system to southern Nevada near Hoover Dam, where the California, Nevada and Arizona grids also interconnect.

The project also has secured local permits from Carbon County and Sweetwater County in Wyoming, Moffat County, Colorado; and from five Utah counties, with the remaining Utah and Nevada county permits expected to be secured by the end of year.