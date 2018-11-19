TransGlobe Energy has announced the test results for the South Ghazalat 6X oil discovery in Egypt.

Highlights

Tested a combined 3,840 Bopd of light (35-38 API) oil from individual tests in the Upper and Lower Bahariya formations in the South Ghazalat 6X exploration well

Flowed 2,437 Bopd of light oil, 21 Bpd of water and 1.4 MMCFD of natural gas on a 40/64″ choke from a 42 foot perforated interval in the Lower Bahariya

Flowed 1,403 Bopd of light oil, 210 Bpd of water and 1.0 MMCFD of natural gas on a 64/64″ choke from a 23 foot perforated interval in the Upper Bahariya

OPERATIONS UPDATE

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT

South Ghazalat, Arab Republic of Egypt (100% working interest, operated)

Operations and Exploration

As announced on November 8th, 2018, the Company drilled the SGZ 6X exploration well to a total depth of 5,195 feet and cased the well as a potential Bahariya light oil discovery. Subsequently, the company tested three intervals in the Bahariya formation and tested a combined 3,840 barrels per day of light oil from the upper and lower Bahariya.

The lower Bahariya formation flowed naturally at an average rate of 2,437 barrels per day of light (38 API) oil, 21 barrels per day of water and 1.4 million cubic feet of natural gas per day on a 40/64 inch choke from a 42 foot perforated interval. A total of 918 barrels of oil and 7 barrels of water were produced during the 10 hour test.

The middle Bahariya produced a small amount of formation water using nitrogen to lift fluid to surface from an 8 foot perforated interval.

The upper Bahariya formation flowed at an average rate of 1,403 barrels per day of light (35 API) oil, 210 barrels per day of water and 1.0 million cubic feet of natural gas per day on a 64/64 inch choke from a 23 foot perforated interval. A total of 456 barrels of oil and 65 barrels of water were produced during the 8 hour test.

Based on the positive test rates from SGZ 6X, the Company will begin preparing a development plan for the discovery. In addition, the Company is integrating the SGZ 6X well results into the existing database and mapping to evaluate additional exploration/appraisal drilling in the area and to accelerate potential early development options.

With the completion of SGZ 6X well, the Company has met the financial commitments for the current exploration phase of the concession. The South Ghazalat concession was extended to May 6, 2019 with the option to enter into the final 18 month exploration phase. Although encouraging, test rates are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery.

Randy Neely, President of TransGlobe remarked “We are delighted that our perseverance in the Western Desert has been rewarded with a light oil discovery and very encouraging test rates. Once we have completed our planning we will be able to incorporate the development of this discovery into our 2019 plan, and provide updated capital and production guidance.”

Source: Company Press Release