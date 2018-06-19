Trafigura and Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG) have signed an agreement for storage and reload services at the SLNG Terminal on Jurong Island.

This is the second such agreement that Trafigura has signed with SLNG to utilise the excess liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage capacity available at the Terminal.

Under the agreement, Trafigura will have access to 160,000 cubic metres of firmed LNG storage capacity on a segregated basis for the next 24 months.

“We are very glad to be renewing our partnership with SLNG,” said Chin Hwee Tan, Asia Pacific CEO for Trafigura. “LNG storage in Singapore allows us to offer our customers additional security of supply and flexibility.”

“SLNG is very pleased to once again offer our Storage & Reload Services to Trafigura and we look forward to continuing our fruitful working relationships with the company. Through this and our other ancillary service offerings, SLNG aims to facilitate more LNG trades and market plays out of Singapore, contributing to the development of Singapore as an LNG hub,” said Mr John Ng, Chief Executive Officer of SLNG.

Source: Company Press Release