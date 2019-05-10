The Water & Power Development Authority of Pakistan has awarded Tractebel a contract to provide project monitoring consultancy services for the implementation of a major hydropower project on the Indus River.

The major DASU Hydropower Project is to be developed on the Indus River located about 300 km north of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The Government of Pakistan has obtained credit from the World Bank for the implementation of the first phase of the project. Once complete, after a planned 6-year construction phase, it will have a total electrical capacity of 2,160 MW, which can be expanded to 4,320 MW. The project also includes 62 km long relocation of the Karakoram Highway.

The Water experts from Tractebel will provide management support to the Water & Power Development Authority of Pakistan during the project implementation and carry out independent supervision of the environment & social management plans.