TPI Composites (TPI), a US-based manufacturer of composite wind blades, has signed a wind turbine supply agreement with Denmark-based Vestas Wind Systems; and is set to open a new manufacturing facility in the greater Chennai region of India in the first quarter of next year.

The new manufacturing line will provide blades for four manufacturing lines (with an option to add more lines) for India and export markets, the company stated in a statement.

TPI president and CEO Steve Lockard said: “We are pleased to announce a significant new global wind blade manufacturing hub in India with Vestas as our first customer.”

The company claims that its new facility will be able to serve the Indian and global wind markets through its reliable and cost-effective blades.

Vestas executive vice president and chief operating officer Jean-Marc Lechêne said: “We are pleased to be strengthening our global manufacturing footprint with our partner, TPI, to provide the wind energy market with high-quality, cost competitive wind blades.

“This supply agreement also underlines our commitment to the Indian renewable energy industry through continued investment and job creation with the goal of building up India as a global manufacturing hub.”

Presently, TPI produces blades for Vestas in China, Turkey and Mexico.

In July last year, TPI and Vestas extended their supply agreement in Mexico. As part of the agreement, Vestas exercised an option to add two more V136 blade manufacturing lines under the existing multi-year supply agreement.

TPI will produce blades from six lines for Vestas at its new manufacturing hub in Matamoros, Mexico. Production from the facility was slated to begin in the same quarter.

In August 2018, TPI Composites has extended its supply agreement with GE, from one of its plants in Mexico, for two years to 2022 and will increase the number of lines in that facility from three to five.

In addition, GE has also agreed to transition to a larger blade model in TPI’s Iowa plant early this year and to eliminate its option to terminate their supply agreement in Iowa prior to its December next year’s expiry.