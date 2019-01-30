Toshiba America Energy Systems (TAES) recently secured a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) for work at the High Desert Power Project (HDPP), a combined-cycle power plant located in Southern California and owned by Middle River Power.

“We are fully committed to ongoing support of the entire Toshiba fleet, and thrilled to have negotiated this mutually beneficial agreement at High Desert,” said TAES Vice President of Thermal Services Lee Hietpas. “We look forward to continuing to partner with the customer to optimize the performance of the unit.”

“There are many benefits to entering into this arrangement with Toshiba,” said Vice President of Operations Claude Couvillion, Middle River Power. “They have the technical expertise needed to help us ensure plant reliability and efficiency, and as the OEM for the unit can also respond quickly to emergent needs including the manufacturing and procurement of replacement parts.”

The twelve (12) year LTSA went into effect in January of 2019. The Agreement provides for turnkey support of planned maintenance outages, engineering support, plant optimization, parts, and scheduled and emergent technical support for High Desert’s 323MW Toshiba Steam Turbine and Generator.

Source: Company Press Release